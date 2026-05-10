Venezuela interim president arrives in Netherlands for Esequibo region hearing

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Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez addresses supporters during an event announcing an increase in the minimum income, in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES, May 10 - Venezuela interim president Delcy Rodriguez has arrived in the Netherlands for a hearing at the International Court of Justice over the Esequibo region, according to a press release from the presidential office.

Rodriguez will lead a Venezuela team that will participate in a hearing on Monday at the principal judicial organ of the United Nations on a century-old dispute between Venezuela and its neighbor Guyana centered around a region that is rich in oil, the press release said.

Guyana brought the dispute to the court in 2018.

A final judgment in the case is months away. Rulings are binding and without appeal, but the court has no way to enforce them itself, instead relying on the U.N. Security Council.

This is Rodriguez's first trip to Europe since she took power after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a military operation in January.

Rodriguez previously faced a travel ban from the European Union, which accused her and other officials of undermining democracy in Venezuela. REUTERS