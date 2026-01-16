Venezuela frees Czech citizen and other foreign nationals, Czech minister says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PRAGUE, Jan 16 - A Czech national who had been imprisoned in Venezuela has been released with other foreign nationals, Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said on Friday.

The Czech man was detained in 2024 when Venezuelan authorities accused him of planning to take part in a plot to kill Nicolas Maduro, who was still in power as president at the time, and overthrow the government, according to Czech media.

The Czech foreign ministry has refuted the allegations. Former Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said last year the man's imprisonment was "unlawful" and "without charges and a fair trial".

Macinka said the man had been released overnight with prisoners from Ireland, Romania, Germany, Albania, Ukraine and the Netherlands.

"After several weeks of intense negotiations, we managed to secure (his) release," Macinka told a press conference.

Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal has also said the Czech national was detained for political reasons.

A Hungarian citizen who was arrested while part of the international crew of a research vessel has also been released, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

Jorge Rodriguez, the president of Venezuela's National Assembly, and U.S. President Donald Trump had both said large numbers of prisoners would be released after the United States captured Maduro at the start of the year.

Venezuela said this week more than 400 people had been released. Rights groups say the figure is smaller. REUTERS