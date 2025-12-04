Vatican commission votes against allowing women as Catholic deacons

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Advocates say there is evidence that women served as deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church.

VATICAN CITY – A high-level Vatican commission voted against allowing Catholic women to serve as deacons, maintaining the Catholic Church’s practice of an all-male clergy, according to a report given to Pope Leo XIV and released on Dec 4.

The commission, in a 7-1 vote, said historical research and theological investigation “excludes the possibility” of allowing women to serve as deacons at this time but recommended further study of the issue.

Discussions about the possibility of women deacons, who are ordained and can assist with church services but cannot celebrate mass, have convulsed the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church for the past decade.

Catholic deacons can baptise people, witness marriages and preside at funerals, among other duties. In some areas of the world, they can also lead parishes in the absence of a priest, but a priest must still celebrate mass.

The role, for centuries considered only a stepping stone to the priesthood, was re-envisioned as a permanent post for married Catholic men after a series of reforms by the Church in the 1960s.

Some women have said they believe God is asking them to take on the post, which is understood by the Church as a role of service.

The panel, led by a cardinal and a priest from the Vatican’s top doctrinal office, included men and women church scholars.

They said in the report that their assessment against women deacons was strong, but “does not as of today allow a definitive judgment to be formulated”.

The late Pope Francis opened the conversation after a request in 2016 from the Rome-based umbrella group representing the world’s Catholic sisters and nuns.

Pope Francis instituted two commissions to study the matter, which deliberated in secret. The Dec 4 report is the first time that the results of the discussions have been made public.

One of the members of Pope Francis’ first commission, who argued for women deacons, criticised the new report.

Dr Phyllis Zagano, a scholar at Hofstra University in New York, said the text “does its best to present the topic in a negative light, selectively choosing comments from previous reports without providing complete context”.

‘Broaden women’s access’

The new report comes in a letter sent to Pope Leo by Italian Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi, who led the second commission created by Pope Francis. The letter is dated Sept 18 but was released by the Vatican on Dec 4.

The second commission voted in a July 2022 meeting against the possibility of women serving as deacons, it said.

The report also said the commission voted 9-1 in a meeting this February that the Church should “broaden women’s access” to ministry opportunities, without giving specifics.

“It now falls to the discernment of pastors to evaluate which further ministries may be introduced for the concrete needs of the Church of our time,” said the report.

Pope Leo, a relative unknown on the global stage before his election in May , is not known to have commented on the issue of women deacons.

Pope John Paul II reaffirmed the ban on women serving as priests in 1994, but did not specifically address the issue of women deacons. REUTERS