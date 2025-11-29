Vast Russian overnight attack on Ukraine kills at least three, wounds dozens

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- A vast Russian overnight attack on Ukraine killed three people and wounded nearly 30, officials said on Nov 29, with more than 600,000 households left without power after strikes on the grid as the US attempts to broker peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched around 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones in the attack.

“Russia shot dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles and over 500 drones at ordinary homes, the energy grid and critical infrastructure,” Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on social media platform X.

Explosions could be heard in the capital city, Kyiv, throughout the night. One person was killed there and 15 others wounded, according to the mayor.

Moscow has conducted regular large-scale bombardments of Ukraine’s power infrastructure since 2022, but the latest campaign this autumn has pushed Ukrainian cities including Kyiv into a torrid situation, with many households only getting eight hours of power on some of the worst days of blackouts.

The deafening roar of generators and the stench of diesel fumes now fill the capital’s avenues, and people use torches at night as streetlights are often out.

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said the overnight attack had hit power facilities in Kyiv and five other Ukrainian regions. More than 500,000 of the households which lost power were in the capital.

Ukraine has been negotiating with the United States on the terms of a peace agreement that Washington is seeking to broker between Kyiv and Moscow to end Russia’s nearly four-year-long war.

Kyiv and its European allies say they want peace but pushed back against some of the original terms pushed by the US, with Ukraine unwilling to withdraw from land it currently holds and resisting any restriction on its future ability to join alliances.

“While everyone is discussing points of peace plans, Russia continues to pursue its ‘war plan’ of two points: to kill and destroy,” Mr Sybiha wrote on the morning of Nov 29 after the overnight attack. REUTERS