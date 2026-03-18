Vance plans Hungary visit in show of support for Orban ahead of tight election, sources say

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U.S. Vice President JD Vance boards Air Force Two to Michigan, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Elizabeth Frantz/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 18 - U.S. Vice President JD Vance is planning to visit Hungary in the coming days in a show of support for the country's long-time nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban, who is facing a difficult election next month, two sources familiar with the planning said on Wednesday.

The trip would come after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Budapest in February to publicly back Orban ahead of his toughest re‑election fight since taking power in 2010. Opinion polls show him trailing in the final month before the April 12 vote.

The exact timing of Vance's visit was not immediately clear and his plans could change, sources cautioned, as top officials may opt to remain in Washington while the U.S.-Israeli air war on Iran rages on. President Donald Trump said he is delaying his trip to China because of the war.

The White House did not immediately have a comment for this story.

Orban, one of Trump's closest allies in Europe, has long been at loggerheads with the EU over a range of issues, including Ukraine. Defying Brussels, he has maintained cordial ties with Moscow, refuses to send weapons to Ukraine, and says Kyiv can never join the EU.

Trump endorsed Orban last month, calling him "a truly strong and powerful Leader" in a social media post and many on the American hard-right consider him a model for Trump's tough immigration policies and support for Christian conservatism.

Trump has thrown his weight behind conservative leaders worldwide, most recently by supporting Argentina's Javier Milei and Japan's Sanae Takaichi.

Vance has emerged as a powerful vice president who is often instrumental and deeply involved in foreign policy affairs. He is also the most likely frontrunner to be Trump's successor in 2028.

Rubio during his trip to Hungary said Orban's leadership was crucial to U.S. interests but suggested that continued close ties were contingent on Orban being re-elected. He also indicated Washington would be willing to help Budapest financially, if needed.

With campaigning entering its final month, opinion polls show Orban’s Fidesz party trailing the opposition Tisza party, led by former government insider Peter Magyar, though many voters remain undecided.

The election, which comes as Hungary grapples with weak growth and continued fallout from an inflation surge after Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, will have major implications for Europe amid the rise of conservative and far-right political movements. REUTERS