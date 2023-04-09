Using a tractor, Italian artist creates giant portrait of Picasso on a field

An Italian artist has created a giant land portrait of Pablo Picasso using a tractor to mark the 50th anniversary of the Spanish painter’s death.

Mr Dario Gambarin created the portrait on a 25,000sq m wasteland in Castagnaro municipality, 80km south-west of Venice.

Mr Gambarin said he was inspired by Picasso’s 1907 self-portrait to create what he said is the largest portrait of the Spanish artist in the world.

Picasso, who created more than 20,000 paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics and other items such as costumes and theatre sets, died on April 8 1973, in Mougins, France.

“I wanted to dedicate this colossal portrait to Picasso because he is one of those masters from whom you never stop learning,” said Mr Gambarin.

This is not the first time Mr Gambarin has created larger-than-life land portraits.

Prior to the 2016 US presidential election, he has used a tractor to create a giant portrait of then presidential candidate Donald Trump as well as Trump’s rival, Mrs Hillary Clinton.

In November 2013, he created a portrait of former US President John F Kennedy in a field near Verona to mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

In the same year, he also used a tractor to create an image of Pope Francis.

Other famous figures he has created were former South African president Nelson Mandela, Renaissance painter Leonardo da Vinci and former US president Barack Obama.

He had also created several land art pieces focussed on environmental issues.