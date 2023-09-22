US will send Ukraine ATACMS long-range missiles, Biden tells Zelensky: NBC

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden has informed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington will provide Kyiv with ATACMS long-range missiles, NBC News reported on Friday, citing three US officials and a congressional official.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian occupied territory.

But the White House did not disclose any decision on ATACMS when Mr Zelensky visited Washington on Thursday for talks with Mr Biden, even as it announced a new US$325 million (S$440 million) military aid package for Kyiv.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Reuters had previously reported that the Biden administration was considering shipping ATACMS, which can fly up to 300km, to Ukraine.

ATACMS are designed for “deep attack of enemy second-echelon forces,” a US Army website says, and could be used to attack command and control centres, air defences and logistics sites well behind the front line.

Mr Biden assured Mr Zelensky on Thursday that strong US support for his war to repel Russian invaders will be maintained despite opposition from some Republican lawmakers to sending billions more in aid.

Mr Zelensky thanked Mr Biden on Thursday for the latest package of weaponry, including air defences, saying “it has exactly what our soldiers need now.” REUTERS