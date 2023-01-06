US weapons package for Ukraine includes 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

WASHINGTON - A new US weapons package for Ukraine will include about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, two US officials said on Thursday, with one of the officials saying the package will be worth roughly US$2.8 billion (S$3.7 billion).

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles, a US Army staple, to Ukraine was being considered to help fight Russia’s invasion.

The latest security package for Ukraine is expected to be unveiled on Friday, the officials said.

Of the roughly US$2.8 billion package, around US$800 million of the funds came from Foreign Military Financing to help Ukraine procure weapons, the one official said.

The balance of the funds came from Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) for Ukraine, which allows the United States to transfer defence articles like Humvees, trucks and munitions from stocks quickly without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

The armoured vehicle with a powerful gun, which is manufactured by BAE Systems, has been used as a staple by the US Army to carry troops around battlefields since the mid-1980s.

The Army has thousands of Bradleys, which could give the Ukrainians more firepower on the battlefield.

Mr Biden’s move, however, is short of sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine, which the Ukrainians have been requesting.

Late last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the US Congress that the tens of billions of dollars of aid it had approved to help Ukraine combat the Russian invasion was not charity, but an investment in global security.

The United States has sent about US$21.3 billion in security assistance to Kyiv as Europe’s biggest land conflict since 1945 grinds on, killing tens of thousands. The size of Friday’s security aid package was not immediately clear.

The White House declined to comment.

The US has increasingly sent more capable weapons to Ukraine. As the war progressed and Ukraine’s needs changed, more complex weapons systems, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), were shipped to Kiyv.

Most recently, the US pledged to send a Patriot missile system to repel Russian missile and drone attacks. Training and other logistics still need to be worked out.

The Army is working to retire its Bradley fleet, and is working with industry to build a replacement as it seeks to modernise. REUTERS