US warns Russia may target multiple cities in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The United States has told allies that any Russian invasion of Ukraine would potentially see it target multiple cities beyond the capital Kyiv, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Cities that could also come under attack include Kharkiv in the northeast and Odessa and Kherson in the south, said the people, all Western officials who asked not to be identified talking about such sensitive matters.

They did not provide details on the intelligence they said underlined these calculations.

The US view is shaped in part by granular insight into the types of Russian forces and capabilities currently near Ukraine, as well as how they might be prepared to act from multiple locations, the officials said.

They did not specify what a potential attack might include, or comment on what Russian President Vladimir Putin's ultimate goal might be in taking such action, but one person said US assessments suggest any large scale invasion could be backed up by air support and cyber disruptions.

An invasion from multiple locations could essentially fence Ukraine in. Such massive attacks and the huge civilian casualties they'd likely cause would galvanise Western support for sanctions on Russia, as well as shock people in Russia, many of whom have family and cultural ties to Ukraine.

Russia has positioned significant combat forces in Belarus, on the Russian-Ukrainian border, in occupied Crimea and at sea. Moscow also supports separatists in eastern Ukraine although it denies arming them.

President Joe Biden said on Friday he's now convinced Mr Putin has decided to move against Ukraine and that an invasion - including a strike on Kyiv - could come within days.

A similar assessment to Mr Biden's public remarks was shared with key European allies on Friday, the officials said.

One said there was no way of knowing with certainty what Mr Putin will ultimately decide to do, and that even if he has made a decision it can be reversed at short notice.

Mr Putin has indicated the buildup is partly intended to pressure the West on his demands for security guarantees.

Moscow continues to deny it plans to invade Ukraine and says it is already pulling troops back from areas near the border.

The US disputes that, accusing Russia of building up its forces further over the past week. Russia is now also extending drills in Belarus which were due to end Sunday.