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US unseals charges, offers $10 million reward for info on Russian hackers

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Capitalizing on spying tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency, hackers staged a cyber assault with a self-spreading malware that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

July 14 - U.S. authorities on Tuesday unsealed charges and offered a $10 million reward for information on three Russians accused of providing computer infrastructure related to ransomware attacks and other malicious cyber activities against U.S. critical infrastructure.

According to the U.S. government statement:

• Alexander Volosovik, Kirill Zatolokin, and Yulia Pankova helped facilitate cybercriminal activity against U.S. critical infrastructure affecting victims in 21 states and in several countries, with losses amounting to tens of millions of dollars.

• Among the victims are unnamed banks, schools, government entities, hospitals and media companies throughout the U.S.

• The indictment accuses the three of conspiracy to commit and aid and abet computer fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

• The U.S. State Department announced it was offering a $10 million reward for information on the three or their companies, Media Land and ML.Cloud, which offered so-called “bulletproof” hosting services, a term used to describe infrastructure designed to be resistant to detection and takedowns by law enforcement.

• Reuters could not immediately locate contact information for Volosovik, Zatolokin or Pankova, or the companies listed. REUTERS