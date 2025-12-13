US, Ukraine to discuss ceasefire in Berlin ahead of European summit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Artillerymen of the 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade fire a howitzer towards Russian troops in Donetsk region on Dec 11.

BERLIN - Germany will host US and Ukrainian delegations over the weekend for talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine, ahead of a summit with ‍European ​leaders and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on ‍Dec 15, a German official said on Dec 13.

A US official said overnight that President Donald Trump’s ​envoy ​Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were travelling to Germany for talks involving Ukrainians and Europeans.

The choice to send Mr Witkoff, who has led negotiations ‍with Ukraine and Russia regarding a US peace proposal, appeared to be a ​signal that Washington saw a ⁠chance of progress. The White House had said on Dec 11 that Mr Trump would send an official to talks only if he felt there was enough progress to be made.

“Talks on a ​possible ceasefire in Ukraine are taking place in Berlin this weekend between foreign policy advisors ‌from, among others, the US and ​Ukraine,” said a German government source when asked about the meetings.

On Dec 15, Mr Merz is hosting Mr Zelensky and European leaders for a summit in Berlin, the latest in a series of public shows of support for the Ukrainian leader from allies across Europe as Kyiv faces pressure from Washington to sign up to ‍a peace plan that initially backed Moscow’s main demands.

Britain, France and ​Germany have been working in the last few weeks to refine the US proposals, which, ​in a draft disclosed in November, called for ‌Kyiv to cede more territory, abandon its ambition to join NATO and accept limits on its armed forces. REUTERS