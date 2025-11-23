For subscribers
News analysis
US-Ukraine talks in Geneva clouded by confusion over Trump’s ceasefire proposal
- US and Ukrainian negotiators are in Geneva discussing President Trump's Ukraine-Russia peace plan, which is seen as favouring Russia.
- The US plan demands Ukraine cedes territory and limits its military alliances, while Russia faces no consequences besides halting the invasion.
- Confusion surrounds the plan's origin and status, with conflicting statements from US officials, increasing hopes it will be dropped or amended.
LONDON – Top US and Ukrainian negotiators are locked in talks in the Swiss city of Geneva over US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.
The diplomatic pressure on Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire deal that clearly favours Russia remains intense.