US, Ukraine, Russia delegations agree to exchange 314 prisoners, Witkoff says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff delivers a press conference upon the signing of the declaration on deploying post-ceasefire force in Ukraine, during the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 6, 2026. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Feb 5 - Delegations from the United States, Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange 314 prisoners, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday, adding that significant work remained to end the war.

"Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners—the first such exchange in five months," Witkoff said in a post on X.

"This outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive. While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine."

Kyiv's lead negotiator had called the first day of new U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi "productive" on Wednesday, even as fighting in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two raged on.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said Ukraine expected the talks to lead to a new prisoner exchange.

Witkoff added on X that discussions would continue, with additional progress anticipated in the coming weeks.

The envoy did not give details on how many prisoners each country would exchange. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. REUTERS