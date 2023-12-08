US, UK say Russia targeted officials in political cyber campaign

LONDON - The US and UK have launched a coordinated effort to disrupt a longtime alleged Russian government hacking campaign, aimed at what they say is an attempt to undermine democratic processes in both their countries.

The UK accused Russia’s main intelligence agency of seeking to hack the emails of British politicians and officials in an attempt to interfere in its democratic processes, and added two Russian nationals to its sanctions list on Dec 7.

“They have been targeting high-profile individuals and entities with a clear intent: Using information they obtained to meddle in British politics,” Foreign Office minister Leo Docherty told the House of Commons on Dec 7.

The intrusions include targeting personal email accounts and impersonation attempts against universities and media organisations, according to Mr Docherty.

Civil servants and journalists have also been targeted by Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, he said.

In the US, the conspiracy targeted current and former employees of the intelligence community, Defence Department, State Department, defence contractors and Energy Department facilities since 2016, according to a statement from the Justice Department on Dec 7.

A US federal grand jury in San Francisco this week indicted the two individuals sanctioned by the UK for allegedly running a campaign to hack into computer networks in the US, UK and other Nato countries plus Ukraine, on behalf of the Russian government, according to an indictment unsealed on Dec 7.

“Today’s indictment is part of a coordinated international response to send a message to the conspirators that the whole of the United States government stands together and with our partners internationally to identify and disrupt cyber espionage actors, particularly those seeking to obtain government information and attempting to create chaos in democratic processes,” said US Attorney Ismail Ramsey, for the Northern District of California, in a statement.

Russia’s FSB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr John Hultquist, chief analyst at Mandiant Intelligence, a cybersecurity unit at Google, told Bloomberg the group has targeted US organisations as recently as this week and the UK as recently as this month, and that their activities are noteworthy given the FSB is a relatively new player in the elections space.

“This actor is one to watch closely as elections near,” he said, adding hacked emails have been shown to be a powerful tool in political interference campaign.

The US State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme is offering a reward of up to US$10 million (S$26 million) for information leading to the identification or location of the two people indicted this week.