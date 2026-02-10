US to turn over two NATO command posts to Europeans, military source says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Romanian soldiers participating in the US Army-led Dynamic Front 26 artillery exercise in Cincu, Romania, on Feb 9, 2026.

BRUSSELS - The United States will turn over two of NATO's major command posts - in Naples, Italy and Norfolk, Virginia - to European officers, a military source told Reuters on Feb 9.

The move is in keeping with US President Donald Trump's demands that European nations take more responsibility for their own security. His administration has called for the military alliance, long dominated by the US, to become a "European-led NATO".

As part of the command reshuffle, European officers would take over NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Naples and Joint Force Command Norfolk, both currently led by US admirals, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

However, the US would take the reins of three commands slightly lower in the hierarchy but which bear significant responsibility for operations - Allied Air Command, Allied Maritime Command and Allied Land Command, the military source and another person familiar with the matter said.

Asked about the planned changes, a NATO official said: "Allies have agreed on a new distribution of senior officer responsibility across the NATO Command Structure in which European Allies, including NATO’s newest members, will play a more prominent role in the Alliance’s military leadership."

The official said the decision related to "planning for future rotations" and more details would be provided in due course.

The command changes were earlier reported by French outlet La Lettre and by Politico. REUTERS