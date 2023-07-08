US to give Ukraine cluster munitions in $1 billion aid package

WASHINGTON - The United States announced on Friday that it will send Ukraine cluster munitions - prohibited by more than 100 countries - as part of an US$800 million (S$1 billion) security package, a move Ukraine said would have an “extraordinary psycho-emotional impact” on Russian forces.

Mr Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, sought to make the case for providing these arms to Ukraine shortly before the Pentagon formally announced the aid.

Cluster munitions could boost Ukraine’s counteroffensive to reclaim territory seized since Russia invaded in February 2022.

“We recognise that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance,” Mr Sullivan told reporters. “This is why we’ve deferred the decision for as long as we could.”

“But there is also a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians because Ukraine does not have enough artillery,” Mr Sullivan said.

Asked why he was providing the cluster munitions now, Mr Biden told reporters that it was because the effort to defend against Russia had “run out of ammunition.”

Cluster munitions typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode pose a danger for decades after a conflict ends. Ukraine has asked for these weapons to fire against Russian positions with dug-in troops.

“Ukraine has provided written assurances that it is going to use these in a very careful way” to minimise risks to civilians, Mr Sullivan said, adding that the US National Security Council was unanimous in its assent to send the weapons.

The security assistance package announced by the Pentagon included cluster munitions fired by 155-millimeter Howitzer cannons, 31 additional Howitzer cannons, additional munitions for Patriot air defences and anti-tank weapons.

New Penguin drones, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) and ground vehicles such as Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armoured personnel carriers were also included in the security aid - the 42nd such US package for Ukraine totalling more than US$40 billion since the invasion.

Human rights groups opposed the US decision to provide cluster munitions. Human Rights Watch has accused Russian and Ukrainian forces of using these weapons, which have killed civilians.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is against the continued use of cluster munitions, a UN spokesman said.

US ally Germany also opposes sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Germany is one of 111 states party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, a pact that does not include the United States.