US tightens entry rules for Hungarians, citing security concerns

WASHINGTON - The US tightened entry rules for Hungarians under its visa-waiver program, citing security concerns about a fast-track naturalisation plan Prime Minister Viktor Orban put in place for people living outside Hungary’s borders.

The US will halve the period of validity of electronic authorisations for people holding Hungarian passports under the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) program to one year, and it will limit entry to a single occasion, from multiple visits currently, the US Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This change will go into effect immediately and remain until the security concerns underlying it are addressed,” the embassy said. The restrictions will only apply to new ESTA approvals and do not prohibit travel to the US.

Hungarians are also allowed to submit regular visa applications.

The US has been a vocal critic of Hungary over its lukewarm support of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, as well as for the erosion of the rule of law under Mr Orban’s 13-year rule.

The new steps over entry into the country, however, are separate to that, according to a senior US government official, who asked not to be identified.

Still, the announcement came a day after Hungary’s ruling party boycotted a parliament meeting on Monday, torpedoing opposition efforts to ratify Sweden’s accession into NATO.

Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the alliance yet to approve Sweden’s entry bid, blocking an expansion triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The naturalisation program that was under US scrutiny ran from 2011 to 2020 and granted citizenship to almost 1 million people as Mr Orban pursued a nationalist vision to enfranchise mostly ethnic Hungarians living outside of his country’s borders.

But background checks were inadequate and some people who received passports from the European Union and NATO member were alleged criminals and people using fake identities, raising serious security vulnerabilities, according to the US official. Some had no connection to Hungary, the official added.

Hungarian authorities had refused to address the concerns despite years of bilateral talks with the US, including during the previous administration led by former President Donald Trump.

Currently the citizens of 40 countries have access to the ESTA program, including most of Hungary’s EU allies, which allows people to travel to the US for business or tourism for stays of up to 90 days without a visa. BLOOMBERG