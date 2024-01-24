US support for Ukraine ‘unwavering’, financial aid key, says Yellen

WASHINGTON - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Jan 23 that Washington’s support to Ukraine remains “unwavering” as it fights Russia’s invasion, even as Congress remains deadlocked on aid requested by the White House.

Dr Yellen affirmed the US stance in a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, where she also “underscored the importance of Congress acting on financial support for Ukraine as quickly as possible,” according to a Treasury Department readout.

Although US lawmakers last week green-lit temporary funding to avert a partial government shutdown, Congress remains divided on key issues.

Republicans are demanding tightened border security and strict immigration curbs before they will consider President Joe Biden’s request for US$106 billion (S$140 billion) in supplemental cash, mostly for Ukraine and Israel.

On Jan 23, Yellen stressed the Biden Administration’s efforts to secure US$11.8 billion in direct budgetary support to Ukraine as part of the national security supplemental request before Congress.

Meanwhile, the European Union has been trying to get Hungary, Russia’s closest ally in the bloc, to drop its veto on €50 billion (S$70 billion) in financial aid for Ukraine at a summit on Feb 1.

US budget support aids Ukraine on the home front in its resistance against Russia, by helping maintain key government operations, said the Treasury on Jan 23.

US efforts also helps to “catalyse other donors,” boosting Ukraine financing, the Treasury added.

“Providing financial support to Ukraine will help Ukraine win the war and advance US national security interests globally,” the statement said.