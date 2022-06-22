US says Nato commitment to Lithuania 'ironclad' after Russia threat

A freight train is seen at the border railway station Kybartai, between Kaliningrad and Lithuania, on June 21, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
WASHINGTON (AFP) - The United States said on Tuesday (June 21) it stood firmly behind Lithuania and Nato commitments to defend it after Russia warned its neighbour over restrictions on rail transit.

"We stand by our Nato allies and we stand by Lithuania," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"Specifically our commitment to Nato's Article Five - the premise that an attack on one would constitute an attack on all - that commitment on the part of the United States is ironclad," he said.

Lithuania, a former Soviet republic both in Nato and the European Union, has been among the most outspoken nations in opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuania said that it would restrict the rail transit of goods sanctioned by the EU into Kaliningrad, an isolated Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland.

Russia warned that it would "certainly respond" to the "hostile actions."

Price said that the United States welcomed the "unprecedented economic measures" taken by Lithuania and other nations against Russia over its invasion.

Asked about Russia's statements, Price said, "We aren't going to speculate on Russian sabre-rattling or Russian bluster and don't even want to give it additional airtime."

