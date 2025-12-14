US says Belarus agreed to stop balloon flyovers into Lithuania

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The balloons, which fly up to 10km high, were deliberately being launched into flight paths, according to Lithuanian officials.

VILNIUS - US President Donald Trump’s envoy John Coale said on Dec 13 that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko had promised to ‍stop ​weather balloons flying from his country into ‍Lithuania.

“He agreed recently to do everything he could to stop the balloons,” Mr Coale ​told ​Reuters in Vilnius, after two days of talks with Mr Lukashenko.

The balloons, used by cigarette smugglers, have caused over a dozen closures of ‍Vilnius airport in recent months.

Lithuania has accused Belarus of conducting a “hybrid ​attack” by facilitating the activity, ⁠and has declared a state of emergency over the issue, asking Parliament to authorise military support for police and border guards to deal with the smugglers.

Mr Lukashenko said ​on Dec 9 that Lithuania was exaggerating the problem.

“I believe that the president of Belarus ‌is sincerely trying to calm ​it down. I think it will take some time, but I think it can be resolved. He wants normal relationship with his neighbours - so he assures me”, said Mr Coale.

“I know Lithuania has done everything they can to stop the receivers of the cigarettes or whatever the ‍hell that is. So I think both sides are working”, ​he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Dec 1 that ​the situation at the border was worsening, and ‌called the balloon incursions a “hybrid attack” by Belarus that was “completely unacceptable”. REUTERS