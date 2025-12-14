Straitstimes.com header logo

US says Belarus agreed to stop balloon flyovers into Lithuania

Suspected balloons in Lithuanian airspace has forced Lithuania to halt flights.

The balloons, which fly up to 10km high, were deliberately being launched into flight paths, according to Lithuanian officials.

PHOTOS: LINASKOJALA/X

  • US envoy John Coale reports Belarus's Lukashenko pledged to stop cigarette smuggling balloons entering Lithuania.
  • Lithuania accuses Belarus of a "hybrid attack" due to the balloons, causing Vilnius airport closures and prompting a state of emergency.
  • Lukashenko claims Lithuania exaggerates the balloon problem, but Coale believes he wants normal relations and will resolve the issue.

VILNIUS - US President Donald Trump’s envoy John Coale said on Dec 13 that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko had promised to ‍stop ​weather balloons flying from his country into ‍Lithuania.

“He agreed recently to do everything he could to stop the balloons,” Mr Coale ​told ​Reuters in Vilnius, after two days of talks with Mr Lukashenko.

The balloons, used by cigarette smugglers, have caused over a dozen closures of ‍Vilnius airport in recent months.

Lithuania has accused Belarus of conducting a “hybrid ​attack” by facilitating the activity, ⁠and has

declared a state of emergency

over the issue, asking Parliament to authorise military support for police and border guards to deal with the smugglers.

Mr Lukashenko said ​on Dec 9 that Lithuania was exaggerating the problem.

“I believe that the president of Belarus ‌is sincerely trying to calm ​it down. I think it will take some time, but I think it can be resolved. He wants normal relationship with his neighbours - so he assures me”, said Mr Coale.

“I know Lithuania has done everything they can to stop the receivers of the cigarettes or whatever the ‍hell that is. So I think both sides are working”, ​he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Dec 1 that ​the situation at the border was worsening, and ‌called the balloon incursions a “hybrid attack” by Belarus that was “completely unacceptable”. REUTERS

