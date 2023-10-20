US: Russian arrest of US journalist appears to be harassment

Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) Tatar-Bashkir Service, poses in this undated handout photo. Pangea Graphics (RFE/RL)/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was aware of reports Russia had detained an editor at U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and said it appeared to be Russian harassment.

"This appears to be another case of the Russian government harassing U.S. citizens," State Department spokesman Matt Miller told reporters of the arrest of Alsu Kurmasheva, who works for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service and holds U.S. and Russian passports. "We have not been officially notified by the government of Russia about this arrest." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top