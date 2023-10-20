US: Russian arrest of US journalist appears to be harassment

WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was aware of reports Russia had detained an editor at U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and said it appeared to be Russian harassment.

"This appears to be another case of the Russian government harassing U.S. citizens," State Department spokesman Matt Miller told reporters of the arrest of Alsu Kurmasheva, who works for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service and holds U.S. and Russian passports. "We have not been officially notified by the government of Russia about this arrest." REUTERS