US reporter Gershkovich returns to Moscow court in new appeal against detention

MOSCOW - U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich returned to a Moscow court on Tuesday to appeal against the latest extension of his pre-trial detention on spying charges, which he denies.

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison.

No date has been set for his trial, and last month his detention in Moscow's Lefortovo prison was extended by three months to Nov. 30.

He has failed in two previous appeals, in April and June.

The United States says Russia is using Gershkovich to conduct "hostage diplomacy", at a time when relations between the two countries have plunged to their lowest point in more than 60 years because of the conflict in Ukraine. REUTERS

