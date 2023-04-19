US reporter denied bail as Russia steps up pressure on opponents

MOSCOW - US reporter Evan Gershkovich was on Tuesday denied bail as he appeared at a Moscow court for alleged espionage in a case that has drawn international condemnation.

Wearing jeans and a blue checked shirt, Gershkovich crossed his arms and smiled before the start of the appeal – the first partly open hearing against his pre-trial detention.

His request for release on bail was turned down, with the judge saying his detention would “remain in place, without any changes”.

“All understood. Thank you very much,” Gershkovich was heard telling the judge from inside the defendant’s glass cage.

Handcuff marks were visible on his hands.

His publication, the Wall Street Journal, said “while we expected this development, it is nonetheless disappointing.”

“He has a fighting spirit. He’s working out and he knows that people are supporting him,” Maria Korchagina, one of his lawyers, told AFP after the hearing.

Speaking in English, she also told a group of reporters that Gershkovich “would like to prove that he is not guilty, he would like to prove there is a place for freedom of journalism”.

His other lawyer, Tatyana Nozhkina, said Gershkovich was reading a lot in prison and was working through Leo Tolstoy’s classic “War and Peace”.

The lawyers said they had requested his release under house arrest and had offered to pay bail of 50 million rubles ($613,000).

‘Good health’

US ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy was also present in the courtroom, although she was ushered out along with the press for most of the hearing.

The Wall Street Journal reporter, a US-born son of Soviet Jewish emigres, was arrested last month by Russia’s FSB security service during a reporting trip in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

The FSB said the 31-year-old tried to obtain classified defence information for the US government, but the details of the case have been kept top secret.