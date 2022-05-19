US reopens Kyiv embassy after closure forced by war in Ukraine

Members of the US diplomatic mission in Ukraine raise the US national flag at the US embassy in Kyiv, on May 18, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
4 min ago

KYIV (REUTERS) - The US embassy in Kyiv reopened on Wednesday (May 18) after a three-month closure due to Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"We are officially reopening operations," spokesman Daniel Langenkamp told Reuters shortly before the US flag was raised above the embassy.

He said a small number of diplomats would return initially to staff the mission.

Consular operations will not resume immediately and a no travel advisory from the State Department remains in place across Ukraine, Langenkamp said.

The US embassy closed on Feb 14, ten days before Russia launched a full-scale invasion.

Embassy staff spent the first two months of the war in Poland, but Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien returned to the country on May 2, visiting the western city of Lviv.

Many western countries, including France, Germany and Britain have reopened their embassies in Kyiv over the past month, after Russian troops pulled back from Ukraine's north to focus on an offensive in the east of the country.

More On This Topic
Russia takes Mariupol, but wider Donbas victory slipping from reach
Fears for Mariupol defenders after surrender to Russia

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top