US removes UN expert Francesca Albanese from sanctions list

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FILE PHOTO: Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, attends a news conference during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 20 - The United States has removed Francesca Albanese, a U.N. expert on the Palestinian territories, from its list of sanctioned individuals, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.

The removal comes a week after a federal judge temporarily blocked the sanctions, finding that the Trump administration likely violated her free-speech rights by imposing the measures after she criticized U.S. ally Israel’s war in Gaza.

Here are the details:

• Albanese is an Italian lawyer who is U.N. special rapporteur on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

• In that role, she had recommended the International Criminal Court pursue war-crimes prosecutions against Israeli and American nationals.

• She also authored a report accusing major U.S. companies of complicity in what she called Israel’s “ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza.”

• The U.S. imposed sanctions on Albanese in July 2025 over what it said were her efforts to prompt the International Criminal Court to take action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.

• The sanctions had barred her from entering the U.S. and banking there.

• Albanese's husband and daughter, who is a U.S. citizen, sued the Trump administration in February.

• U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington found on May 13 that Albanese’s residency outside the U.S. does not undercut her protections under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and that the Trump administration sought to regulate her speech because of the "idea or message expressed.”

• Following the ruling, the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control said it would not implement or enforce the sanctions against Albanese while the order remained in effect.

• The U.S. State Department and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS