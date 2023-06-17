US releases further $270m in Ukraine aid

Ukrainian servicemen unload humanitarian aid for local residents, in the flooded village of Afanasiivka, in Ukraine's Kherson region. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - The United States on Friday announced a further US$205 million (S$270 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help the country with shortages of food, drinking water and other needs as it fights against Russia’s invasion.

The aid, which will be distributed via partner NGOs in the region, was also aimed at helping victims of the conflict maintain contact with family members who have been separated, top US diplomat Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“We continue to call for an immediate end to Russia’s war of aggression and for Russia to facilitate unhindered access to providers of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and safe passage for those who seek to move to safer areas,” Mr Blinken said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, more than six million people have fled the country and more than five million have been internally displaced, according to the US State Department.

The United States has provided more than US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war started, the statement said.

And it has released nearly US$40 billion in military aid to Ukraine to strengthen its defences against occupying Russian forces in parts of the country’s east and south. AFP

