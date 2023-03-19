US quietly sends some men fleeing military draft back to Russia

The United States has quietly resumed deporting Russians denied asylum back to their motherland, reported The Guardian.

At least one Russian asylum seeker was deported over the weekend, the British newspaper reported on Saturday, just over a year after the Biden administration suspended deportation flights to Russia, Ukraine and seven other European countries citing the “ongoing humanitarian crisis” in Ukraine.

Russian men have fled their homeland to countries as varied as South Korea, Thailand and Germany to dodge the military draft announced in September 2022.

Kremlin officials reportedly estimated 700,000 men left the country in under two weeks.

Nearly 22,000 Russians have tried entering the US since Russia implemented a nationwide military draft last year, CNN reported in February, including two who famously braved sea winds for five days to reach Alaska in a dinghy.

Texas lawyer Jennifer Scarborough, who represents several Russians facing deportation, told the Guardian that one of her clients was deported from the US, with more facing a “pending removal” threat of being sent back to Russia, which launched a “special military operation” in neighbouring Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022.

Her clients appear to have experienced inconsistent interpretations over whether fear of conscription constitutes a “credible fear” that would lead to asylum approval by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Two remain in “legal limbo” after ICE officers ruled through an interview they did not meet the criteria, with an immigration judge also dismissing their appeal. Another, however, was granted more than one interview with officials who determined his fear of being drafted was a valid asylum claim.

In their interviews, the onus is on asylum seekers to convince officials how ​​there is “significant possibility” of persecution or torture if they are returned to their motherland.

Russia has suffered heavy casualties during its drawn-out conflict with Ukraine. Including those who have been killed, wounded and missing, The Economist estimated numbers have swelled to more than 200,000 during the first year of its invasion.

While Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said the goal of calling up 300,000 reservists had been met, men returned to Russia still face the prospect of being sent to the frontline as the military continues to lose hundreds each day.

“I just have questions about when they restarted this and why. In March of 2022, the US said they were stopping deportations to Russia because of the political situation – so I don’t understand why they restarted it and they did it so quietly,” said Ms Scarborough.

Russian media reported that men who received draft notices but refused to sign up risk a 10-year prison sentence for draft evasion.