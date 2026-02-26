US President Trump may visit Ireland in September, ambassador says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 24, 2026. REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD

DUBLIN, Feb 26 - U.S. President Donald Trump may visit Ireland in September during the Irish Open golf tournament that is being hosted for the first time at the west coast course owned by his family, the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland said on Thursday.

Trump last made an official visit to Ireland as president in 2019 when he stayed at the Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg. The Irish Open will be held from September 10 to 13 at the golf resort Trump bought in 2014.

"We do have a potential presidential visit at the Irish Open in September," Edward Walsh told an American Chamber of Commerce Ireland event in Dublin.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin will meet Trump at the White House next month during the two countries' annual St. Patrick's Day meeting in Washington. REUTERS