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US planning faster troop withdrawal from Europe, newspaper says

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Germany is home to some 35,000 active-duty US military personnel, more than anywhere else in Europe.

Germany is home to some 35,000 active-duty US military personnel, more than anywhere else in Europe.

PHOTO: AFP

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  • US plans to accelerate troop withdrawal from European bases and will present renewed proposals to NATO allies in June.
  • This follows May's plan to remove 5,000 troops from Germany, home to 35,000 US personnel, linked to a US-Europe rift over the Iran war.
  • Details on the faster withdrawal timeline or affected locations remain undisclosed by the Pentagon, as reported by Welt am Sonntag.

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BERLIN - The US plans to accelerate the withdrawal of troops from bases in Europe and will present its proposals to NATO allies in June, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on May 30, citing an unidentified Pentagon source.

Washington announced plans in May to pull 5,000 troops out of Germany, widely seen as the consequence of a rift over the Iran war between President Donald Trump and European powers.

Germany is home to some 35,000 active-duty US military personnel, more than anywhere else in Europe.

At the time, the Pentagon said the withdrawal was expected to be completed over six to 12 months.

Welt am Sonntag did not provide details on how much faster the withdrawal would be, or which locations might be affected.

The US is due to present its plans to allies at June’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Force Sourcing Conference, it said.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.