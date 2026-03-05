US opposes IAEA board resolution condemning attacks on Ukraine's power grid

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The IAEA logo is displayed in front of the agency’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, January 30, 2026. REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl

VIENNA, March 5 - The United States joined Russia, China, and Niger on Thursday in opposing a resolution adopted by the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board denouncing attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as a threat to nuclear safety, diplomats said.

The resolution, passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors, is the seventh on Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour four years ago.

This is the first time the United States has opposed one.

"While we continue supporting the IAEA's work in-country, we do not support the Board's current consideration of an unnecessary resolution that does not help achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia," the United States said in its statement to the board before the vote.

U.S. President Donald Trump has in the past year pressured Ukraine for a quick peace deal that could involve ceding land to Russia. Ukraine has ruled out giving up territory.

The IAEA board passed the resolution with 20 votes in favour, including France, Britain, Australia, Canada, South Africa and Argentina, 10 abstentions and the four votes against, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said. Brazil, Egypt, Morocco and Saudi Arabia were among the abstentions.

The resolution's wording was not as strong as previous ones.

The text seen by Reuters said the board "reemphasizes that attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure for the off-site power supply of nuclear power plants, including at the ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant), represent a direct threat to nuclear safety and security".

The move follows the United States' abstention at the U.N. General Assembly on the anniversary of the invasion in February when it passed a resolution supporting Ukraine, backing its international borders and voicing concern over intensifying Russian attacks on civilians and critical energy infrastructure.

That resolution passed with 107 countries voting in favour, 12 against, and 51 abstentions.

The United States said at the time that the General Assembly resolution included language likely to distract from ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. REUTERS