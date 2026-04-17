US officials tell European countries to expect weapons delivery delays, sources say
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DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.
- US officials warned European allies about likely delays in weapon deliveries due to the ongoing Iran war straining weapon stocks.
- Several European nations, especially in the Baltics and Scandinavia, will experience delays in receiving purchased weapons.
- The affected weapons were bought through the Foreign Military Sales programme; the White House hasn't commented.
AI generated
WASHINGTON - US officials have informed European counterparts that some previously contracted weapons deliveries are likely to be delayed as the Iran war continues to draw on weapons stocks, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the communications were not public, said several European countries will be affected, including in the Baltic region and in Scandinavia.
Some of the weapons in question were purchased by European countries under the Foreign Military Sales programme, or FMS, but have not yet been delivered, the sources added.
Those deliveries will likely be delayed, the sources said.
The White House, Pentagon and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS