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US officials tell European countries to expect weapons delivery delays, sources say

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FILE PHOTO: Patriot air defence system units are seen at a military base in this file photo, Poland July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

US-made Patriot air defence systems at a military base in Poland in 2023.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • US officials warned European allies about likely delays in weapon deliveries due to the ongoing Iran war straining weapon stocks.
  • Several European nations, especially in the Baltics and Scandinavia, will experience delays in receiving purchased weapons.
  • The affected weapons were bought through the Foreign Military Sales programme; the White House hasn't commented.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - US officials have informed European counterparts that some previously contracted weapons deliveries are likely to be delayed as the Iran war continues to draw on weapons stocks, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the communications were not public, said several European countries will be affected, including in the Baltic region and in Scandinavia.

Some of the weapons in question were purchased by European countries under the Foreign Military Sales programme, or FMS, but have not yet been delivered, the sources added.

Those deliveries will likely be delayed, the sources said.

The White House, Pentagon and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.