US officials expect more progress during US-Ukraine talks in Florida

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) meets with Ukrainian delegates led by national security council secretary Rustem Umerov (first from right) in Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Nov 30.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Florida - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Nov 30 he expected talks with Ukrainian officials to yield "more progress" toward a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

"This is not just about peace deals. It's about creating a pathway forward that leaves Ukraine sovereign, independent and prosperous and so we expect to make even more progress today," Mr Rubio said in Hallandale Beach, Florida, where talks were taking place.

Ukraine’s delegation was led by a new chief negotiator, national security council secretary Rustem Umerov, after the resignation on Nov 28 of previous team leader Andriy Yermak , chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid a corruption scandal at home.

As the meeting began, Mr Umerov thanked the United States and its officials. "US is hearing us, US is supporting us, US is walking besides us," Mr Umerov said in English.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were also present to represent the US side. The talks took place near Miami at a private club, Shell Bay, developed by Mr Witkoff's real estate business.

Mr Zelensky has said he expects the results of previous meetings in Geneva would be "hammered out" on Nov 30.

In Geneva, Ukraine presented a counter-offer to proposals laid out by US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll to leaders in Kyiv some two weeks ago.

"As a weatherman would say, there’s the inherent difficulty in forecasting because the atmosphere is a chaotic system where small changes can lead to large outcomes," Kyiv's first deputy foreign minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, also part of the delegation, wrote on X from Miami on Nov 30. REUTERS