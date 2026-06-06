US official tells Russia’s Putin: ‘Good hello’ from your friend President Trump

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US President Donald Trump (right) welcoming Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the US in August 2025.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia - Rodney Mims Cook Jr, chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts, conveyed a “good hello” to Russian President Vladimir Putin from US President Donald Trump on June 5 and praised the beauty of the northern Russian city of St Petersburg.

“President Vladimir Putin, it’s very nice to see you,” Cook said, when asked to say a few words at the plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“I love this city and I think you are aware of that.”

“You have a beautiful hometown,” Cook said.

“I do give a good hello from your friend President Trump.”

Putin also passed on his greetings to Trump via Cook. REUTERS