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US official tells Russia’s Putin: ‘Good hello’ from your friend President Trump

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US President Donald Trump (right) welcoming Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the US in August 2025.

US President Donald Trump (right) welcoming Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the US in August 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • Rodney Mims Cook Jr. conveyed "a good hello" from US President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • Cook, US Commission of Fine Arts chairman, delivered this message at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
  • President Putin reciprocated, sending his greetings back to President Trump via Mr Cook, who praised the city.

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ST PETERSBURG, Russia - Rodney Mims Cook Jr, chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts, conveyed a “good hello” to Russian President Vladimir Putin from US President Donald Trump on June 5 and praised the beauty of the northern Russian city of St Petersburg.

“President Vladimir Putin, it’s very nice to see you,” Cook said, when asked to say a few words at the plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“I love this city and I think you are aware of that.”

“You have a beautiful hometown,” Cook said.

“I do give a good hello from your friend President Trump.”

Putin also passed on his greetings to Trump via Cook. REUTERS

Rodney Mims Cook Jr attending the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia on June 4.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.