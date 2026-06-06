US official tells Russia’s Putin: ‘Good hello’ from your friend President Trump
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
- Rodney Mims Cook Jr. conveyed "a good hello" from US President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- Cook, US Commission of Fine Arts chairman, delivered this message at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
- President Putin reciprocated, sending his greetings back to President Trump via Mr Cook, who praised the city.
AI generated
ST PETERSBURG, Russia - Rodney Mims Cook Jr, chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts, conveyed a “good hello” to Russian President Vladimir Putin from US President Donald Trump on June 5 and praised the beauty of the northern Russian city of St Petersburg.
“President Vladimir Putin, it’s very nice to see you,” Cook said, when asked to say a few words at the plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
“I love this city and I think you are aware of that.”
“You have a beautiful hometown,” Cook said.
“I do give a good hello from your friend President Trump.”
Putin also passed on his greetings to Trump via Cook. REUTERS