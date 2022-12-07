US not enabling or encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders, says spokesman

WASHINGTON - The United States is not enabling or encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders, the State Department said on Tuesday, after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometres into Russian air space with attacks on air bases.

Moscow said attacks on Monday killed three of its servicemen and wounded four, as well as damaging two warplanes.

On Tuesday, a third Russian airfield in Kursk, which lies closer to Ukraine, was set ablaze in another drone strike.

“We are not enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We are not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

He added, however, that there was no confirmation the strikes were carried out by Ukraine.

The government in Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility for the strikes, but nonetheless celebrated them.

Mr Price said the United States has not provided Ukraine with weapons that are to be used within Russia.

“We have been very clear that these are defensive supplies,” Mr Price said.

In the strike on Tuesday, officials in the Russian city of Kursk, around 90km north of the Ukraine border, released pictures of black smoke above an airfield. The governor said an oil storage tank had gone up in flames but there were no casualties.