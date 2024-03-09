US Navy shoots down 15 UAVs in Red Sea area, CENTCOM says

Updated
Mar 09, 2024, 01:56 PM
Published
Mar 09, 2024, 01:56 PM

U.S. Navy ships and aircraft shot down 15 uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAVs) fired by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea area early on Saturday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The military was responding to a large-scale attack by "Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists" launched into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m (1300-1530 GMT), CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The UAVs were determined to present "an imminent threat to merchant vessels, U.S. Navy, and coalition ships in the region," it said. REUTERS

