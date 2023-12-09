US is left alone on Gaza issue after veto at UN: Turkey's FM

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan/Pool/File Photo
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
9 min ago

ISTANBUL - The United States' veto of a proposed United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was a "complete disappointment," Turkey's ministry of foreign affairs has said.

"Our friends once again expressed that America is now alone on this issue, especially in the voting held at the United Nations today," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT on Friday.

He spoke after a meeting with his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League who met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

The feeling of "complete disappointment" was emphasized during the meeting, the ministry said in a post on social messaging platform X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

The United States and Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and allow the release of hostages taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Unlike most of its Western allies and some Gulf states, NATO member Turkey does not view Hamas as a terrorist group.

Fidan said he also discussed Sweden's bid to join NATO during a bilateral meeting with Blinken.

"From now on, it is at the discretion of the parliament, and we have conveyed this to our counterparts," Fidan said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top