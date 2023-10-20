US imposes sanctions related to Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik

FILE PHOTO: Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, May 23, 2023. Sputnik/Alexey Filippov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
15 sec ago

WASHINGTON - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on individuals and entities related to Bosnian Serb nationalist and pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik, the U.S. Treasury Department's website showed. REUTERS

