US imposes sanctions over forced deportation, transfer of Ukrainian children

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield addresses the U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

WASHINGTON - The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on two entities and 11 people, including reportedly facilitators of the forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

The United States will also take steps to impose visa restrictions on three Russia-installed purported authorities over their involvement in human rights abuses of Ukrainian minors, Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting.

The meeting coincided with Ukraine's Independence Day. REUTERS

