US imposes cyber-related sanctions on Russian, UAE individuals and entities

FILE PHOTO: A bronze seal for the Department of the Treasury is shown at the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 - The United States on Tuesday issued Russia and cyber-related sanctions against four people and three entities, including some based in Russia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Treasury Department website.

The entities and people were targeted "for their acquisition and distribution of cyber tools harmful to U.S. national security," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

In a corresponding move, the U.S. Department of State said one of the individuals and the two of the entities hit with sanctions were also designated under the "Protecting American Intellectual Property Act (PAIPA) in connection with theft of trade secrets from U.S. persons."

The sanctions are related to a U.S. investigation into a former executive of a government contractor for selling trade secrets to a buyer in Russia - one of the entities hit with sanctions -for $1.3 million. REUTERS