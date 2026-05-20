US Homeland Security says it assisted Spain in probe of former PM Zapatero

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Police officers carrying cases from the office of former Spanish prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, who, in Madrid, Spain, on May 19.

– The US’ Department of Homeland Security (DHS) assisted the Spanish police in a money-laundering probe that led to an investigation by Spain’s High Court of former prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, a DHS spokesperson said.

The Spanish court said on May 19 that Mr Zapatero was being investigated for allegedly leading an influence-peddling and money-laundering network, in another blow to the leftist government beset by corruption scandals.

It said the network allegedly led by Mr Zapatero profited from lobbying the public authorities on behalf of third parties – mainly Spanish airline Plus Ultra, which was bailed out by the state in 2021.

Mr Zapatero, a key ally of current Prime Minister and fellow Socialist Pedro Sanchez and who led Spain from 2004 to 2011, denied any wrongdoing on May 19 .

The DHS spokesperson said that the Madrid office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) “assisted the Spanish National Police in an investigation into the laundering of international public funds” that led to the proceedings against Mr Zapatero.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of the criminal investigation at this time, HSI remains committed to working with its international partners to fight global crime, protect our communities, and uphold the rule of law,” the spokesperson said.

In its writ, the High Court said that the HSI extracted information from a mobile device of Rodolfo Reyes, who is tied to Plus Ultra and also being investigated, and handed that information to Spanish police.

Mr Zapatero is still active in politics, most recently appearing at rallies in support of the Socialist candidate in regional elections in Andalusia.

Internationally, he has acted as a mediator with the Venezuelan government to free political prisoners.

Mr Sanchez on May 20 expressed support for Mr Zapatero and ruled out calling a snap election.

Amid jeers from opposition lawmakers, he told the Lower House of Parliament that he fully respected the judiciary and the presumption of innocence, adding: “All my support for Prime Minister Zapatero”.

Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo accused Mr Sanchez of climbing to power to “plunder everything” and said Spain was ruled by corrupt people.

“Where does lobbying end and influence peddling begin? If this is true, it’s shit,” Mr Gabriel Rufian of left-wing Catalan party ERC – a key Mr Sanchez ally – told the Socialist leader.

The court said on May 19 that the alleged scheme sought to influence the approval of €53 million (S$78.7 million) in public aid to Plus Ultra through Spain’s solvency support fund during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investigating judge Jose Luis Calama found indications that the network used shell companies, simulated documents and opaque financial channels to hide the origin and destination of funds amounting to €1.95 million. REUTERS