US hiker killed by lightning on Sicily’s Mount Etna

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Lava is ejected from a crater during an eruption of Mount Etna, in Sicily, Italy, on Aug 13.

ROME - A US man has died after being struck by lightning on Sicily’s Mount Etna volcano, Italian firefighters told AFP Aug 17.

The man, reported by Italian media to be a tourist from Texas in his 30s, was struck on Aug 16 and flown by firefighter helicopter to a hospital in Catania, but was declared dead on arrival, the fire service spokesman said.

He had been hiking in an off-limits area of the volcano when he was caught in a storm, according to the media reports.

At 3,324 metres, Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and erupts frequently.

Etna has been spewing ash and lava for days, drawing crowds of visitors keen to see the spectacular lava flows close up, and forcing the closure of the nearby Catania airport, a key gateway for tourists visiting the island of Sicily. AFP