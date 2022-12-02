US, France present united front to hold Russia to account on Ukraine

WASHINGTON - The presidents of the United States and France said they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine and the European Union reached tentative agreement on Thursday on an oil price cap aimed at starving Moscow of resources.

Western powers are trying to rally support for Ukraine, which is reeling from near weekly missile and drone attacks targeting power supply, water and heat in its cities just as winter has set in nine months into Russia’s invasion.

Russia, meanwhile, accused the United States and Nato of playing a direct and dangerous role in the war and said Washington had turned Kyiv into an existential threat for Moscow that it could not ignore.

In a bid to cut resources available for Moscow’s war effort, the European Union tentatively agreed on Thursday on a US$60 (S$81) a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, according to diplomats. The measure would need to be approved by all EU governments in a written procedure by Friday.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement after Oval Office talks that they were committed to holding Russia to account “for widely documented atrocities and war crimes, committed both by its regular armed forces and by its proxies” in Ukraine.

Mr Biden said Washington and Paris “are facing down Vladimir Putin’s grasping ambition for conquest” and “defending the democratic values and universal human rights”.

Mr Biden told reporters he was prepared to speak with the Russian president “if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war,” but added that Mr Putin “hasn’t done that yet”.

Ukraine’s casualties

There are no political talks under way to end the war, which Russia began on Feb 24 as a “special military operation” claiming its aim was to disarm its neighbour and root out leaders it characterises as dangerous nationalists.

Ukraine and the West call it an imperialist land grab, which has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers on both sides.

Ukraine’s armed forces have lost somewhere between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told a Ukrainian television network on Thursday.

“We will never urge the Ukrainians to make a compromise which will not be acceptable for them, because they are so brave,” Mr Macron said in Washington.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video posted on Thursday night, remarked that Dec 1 was 31 years since a referendum when Ukraine - then still part of the Soviet Union - voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence.

“Our desire to live freely ... will not be broken. Ukrainians will never again be a tiny stone in some empire,” Mr Zelensky said.