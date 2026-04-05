Ukraine expects top US envoys in Kyiv in April to reboot talks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US envoys Steve Witkoff (centre) and Jared Kushner (right) meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in January.

KYIV - Ukraine expects top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to lead a US delegation to Kyiv in April, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said, as efforts to resume peace talks get underway.

The team may arrive shortly after Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated on April 12, Mr Kyrylo Budanov told Bloomberg.

While special envoy Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, have visited Russia multiple times for talks with President Vladimir Putin, this would mark their first visit to Ukraine.

Mr Budanov said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham could also be part of the team.

Mr Zelensky previously invited the US negotiators to come to Kyiv but didn’t elaborate on the timing of a potential visit.

He also said that a stop in Ukraine could precede the team’s next trip to Moscow.

“If it doesn’t work with all three of us, then let’s do it this way – one by one,” Mr Zelensky said this week. “I’ve heard positive signals from partners regarding such a proposal.”

A US official said a potential trip by Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner to Ukraine is under discussion but has not yet been confirmed.

Ukraine seeks clarification on the precise nature of the security assurances the US will provide to prevent future Russian aggression as part of any deal with Moscow to end the current conflict, now in its fifth year.

“Kushner, Witkoff, Lindsey Graham – those are the ones expected to come. Who else will be there – we’ll see,” Mr Budanov, the former head of Ukraine’s intelligence operations, said in an interview on April 4.

The US continues to mediate peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia, though talks that were set to be held in the United Arab Emirates in early March were postponed.

Neither side has achieved a decisive breakthrough on the battlefield, and they remain far apart on terms for a potential end to hostilities.

The Kremlin wants Ukrainian troops to withdraw from the Donetsk region in the nation’s east, including areas that Russian forces don’t control, while Kyiv insists on holding the current front line.

The US has proposed establishing a so-called free economic zone there that would be under neither country’s control.

Ukraine is also concerned about the level of security guarantees to be made by the US and activated if Russia renews its attacks.

Mr Budanov said Kyiv may secure stronger assurances following the visit of the American delegation.

“We set out what we want a long time ago. I think it will be implemented soon,” Mr Budanov said. “What comes next is another question. But on security guarantees, we have definitely made progress – we’ve already moved forward.”

Separately, Mr Budanov said Ukraine has received requests from foreign allies to halt its regular air strikes on Russian oil refineries amid a surge in global oil and fuel prices driven by the Iran war, which is entering its sixth week.

“Let’s answer this diplomatically. We are receiving certain signals about this,” he said, without elaborating.

He also expressed optimism that the conflict in the Gulf may end soon.

Ukraine and Russia continue to exchange air strikes, with Moscow targeting power, gas and railway infrastructure, while Kyiv focuses drone fire mostly on Russia’s oil refineries, fertiliser producers and facilities linked to military production. BLOOMBERG