US envoy warns over Hungary's 'close and expanding' links with Russia

BUDAPEST - Nato allies are warning Hungary of the dangers of its “close and expanding” relationship with Russia and if this is Budapest’s policy choice “we will have to decide how best to protect our security interests”, the US envoy to Hungary said on March 14.

Relations between Budapest and Washington have soured because of Hungary’s foot-dragging over the ratification of Sweden’s Nato accession - finally passed by Budapest in February - and also over nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s warm ties with Moscow despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“These legitimate security concerns – shared by Hungary’s 31 allies – cannot be ignored,” US Ambassador David Pressman said, in a speech marking the 25th anniversary of Hungary’s membership in the Nato military alliance.

Mr Pressman said Hungary was an ally “that behaves unlike any other.”

“It (this speech) is about a government that labels and treats the United States an “adversary” while making policy choices that increasingly isolate it from friends and allies. This speech is about a long-time friend and ally saying and doing things that undermine trust and friendship,” he said.