US envoy reports ‘constructive’ Ukraine talks with Russia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Jared Kushner speaking at talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Jan 24, with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to his right.

WASHINGTON - US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Jan 31 he had held constructive talks with a Russian envoy in Florida as part of Washington’s drive to end the war in Ukraine.

The meeting came just a day before Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were scheduled to meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss a US-backed plan to halt the nearly four-year conflict that began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings as part of the US mediation effort toward advancing a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict,” Mr Witkoff posted on X.

“We are encouraged by this meeting that Russia is working toward securing peace in Ukraine,” he added.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House senior advisor Josh Gruenbaum also attended the talks, he said.

Earlier on Jan 31, a source close to the talks had told AFP that they had started at 8am (9pm in Singapore) and that Mr Dmitriev had arrived in Miami.

Neither side released details of what was discussed.

Mr Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top economic envoy, met Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner earlier in January on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He also held talks with US negotiators on Ukraine in a visit to Miami in December.

The second round of talks in Abu Dhabi are set to start on Feb 1, even if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested earlier this week that it might be postponed because of the US-Iran crisis.

Mr Zelensky said in his evening address on Jan 31 his negotiators were also waiting to hear from the United States on further meetings.

“Ukraine is ready to work in all working formats,” said Mr Zelensky. “It is important that there are results and that the meetings take place. We are counting on meetings next week and are preparing for them.”

Teams from Ukraine and Russia met on Jan 23 and 24 last week in Abu Dhabi in their first in-person negotiations on a plan being pushed by Mr Trump.

The US says both sides are close to a deal, but they have so far been unable to find a compromise on the key issue of territory in a post-war settlement, according to Kyiv.

The Kremlin on Jan 30 said Mr Putin had agreed to a pause on striking Kyiv – ending Feb 1 – following a request by Mr Trump. AFP