US drops opposition to Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in return for German backing on China
BERLIN - Germany and the United States have settled their long-standing dispute over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that shall deliver gas from Russia to Western Europe.
The controversial pipeline that runs across the Baltic Sea will be completed without Germany or Russia being subject to US sanctions. In return, Germany made several concessions. Berlin and Washington issued a joint declaration on the issue on Wednesday (July 21) evening.