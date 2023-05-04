US climate envoy Kerry says China has invited him for talks

BERLIN – United States climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday China has invited him to visit “in the near term” for talks on averting a global climate change crisis even as diplomatic relations between the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters remain tense.

The US and China must work together to address climate change, Mr Kerry said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on global warming in Berlin.

US President Joe Biden has authorized the meeting but the timing remains to be determined and certain issues must still be clarified, Mr Kerry said. China, for example, first must issue its plan to reduce methane emissions and advance in the transition away from coal, Mr Kerry added.

“This has to be cooperative, notwithstanding other differences that do exist,” said Mr Kerry, a former US secretary of state. “This is not a bilateral issue. This is a universal global threat to everybody in every nation.”

Referring to the US and China, Mr Kerry added, “The two biggest economies, biggest contributors to that problem need to be able to come together and work to try to help resolve it.”

Mr Kerry said the US may be able to help China on its methane strategy, a policy that Beijing was due to have announced last year but did not.

China last year briefly suspended talks with the US on climate, security and other areas in response to a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Although China subsequently resumed those talks, relations between the two countries deteriorated again after what the US described as a Chinese spy balloon traversed American airspace in February, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a scheduled visit to Beijing.

The State Department since then has expressed a desire to reschedule Mr Blinken’s visit, though no date has been set. Mr Blinken said on Wednesday he hopes to be able to reschedule it for sometime this year.

Mr Kerry said he held a virtual conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua “just a week or two ago.”

“China has invited me to visit in the near term to be able to meet with him (Xie) to be able to work on work that we’ve been doing for several years, which is trying to find the pathway forward to be able to cooperate in ways that are beneficial to the world. And hopefully, we’ll be able to do that,” he said.

Mr Kerry said he also briefly spoke with the Chinese representative attending the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin hosted by the German foreign ministry.

Asked if China offered a constructive approach, Mr Kerry called it too early to tell: “I have to get into the meeting, I have to figure out exactly where we are.”

“We’re not pointing fingers and we’re not out there trying to, you know, make this part of the other issues that are out there (between the US and China). “This (climate change) is a free-standing issue which affects China as it affects the US.”