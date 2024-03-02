US carries out first airdrop of aid into Gaza, officials say

One of the officials said more than 35,000 meals were airdropped. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 02, 2024, 11:21 PM
Published
Mar 02, 2024, 10:43 PM

WASHINGTON - The U.S. military on Saturday carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza, two U.S. officials said.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the airdrop was carried out using three C-130 planes.

One of the officials said more than 35,000 meals were airdropped.

The White House has said the airdrops will be a sustained effort, and that Israel was supportive of the airdrops.

Other countries including France, Egypt and Jordan have carried out airdrops of aid into Gaza.

At least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip - one quarter of the enclave's population - are one step from famine, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

With people eating animal feed to survive and medics saying children are dying from malnutrition and dehydration, the U.N. has said it faces "overwhelming obstacles" getting in aid. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Farm horses, rotten food, leaves: Gaza’s hungry get desperate
Gaza Health Ministry says war deaths exceed 30,000 as famine looms

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top