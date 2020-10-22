US, Britain upbeat as trade talks enter new round

LONDON • The United States and Britain expressed optimism about the prospects of a trade deal as they launched the latest round of talks focused on goods and tariffs.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a security conference on Tuesday that he was "very pleased" with progress in negotiations with Britain and predicted a trade deal "reasonably soon".

British Trade Minister Liz Truss said the two sides were intensifying talks as they enter a fifth round.

Britain has put a US trade deal at the top of its post-Brexit wish list, having cited the freedom to strike bilateral deals as one of the main benefits of leaving the European Union.

No target date for an agreement has been set, however, and Ms Truss has had to rebut opposition criticism that a deal would mean lowering food standards and allowing US companies access to the British health system.

Mr Lighthizer, speaking by video link from Washington to a British government conference on transatlantic cooperation, said talks were taking place continuously.

"These things take time... but we are making great headway and we have 30-something groups negotiating and negotiating right now," he told the Atlantic Future Forum.

"I am optimistic across the board and I think that it is going to happen reasonably soon."

Ms Truss, speaking by remote link to the same conference, said western port cities like Liverpool would benefit from a US trade deal as Britain widens its gaze beyond a 45-year-old bias in favour of trade ties with the EU.

The tone of the public exchange contrasted with a stand-off between London and Brussels over Britain's future trade ties with the EU following its exit from the bloc in January.

The EU told Britain yesterday to make up its mind on Brexit, putting the onus back on London to unlock trade talks as the bloc's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said an agreement was still within reach with 10 weeks to go.

European Council president Charles Michel told the European Parliament: "Time is very short and we stand ready to negotiate 24/7, on all subjects, on legal texts. The UK has a bit of a decision to make and it's their free and sovereign choice."

London this week refused to continue full negotiations, saying the EU must "fundamentally change" its stance. The bloc, while seeing this as bluff by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has also extended an olive branch by talking up British sovereignty, as well as the EU's openness to discuss intensively, across the board and on specific legal texts.

A British government spokesman said London noted "with interest" Mr Barnier's comments that touch "in a significant way on the issues behind the current difficulties in our talks".

Mr Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost were due to talk further yesterday.

Mr Lighthizer, who has named the British trade talks as one of his top priorities for this year, has called for full access for US agricultural products.

The two sides are seen at odds, however, over tariffs including US steel and aluminium duties imposed in 2018.

A growing potential flashpoint concerns Britain's close links to jetmaker Airbus, which is at the centre of a 16-year-old transatlantic trade spat over aircraft subsidies.

The EU has won the right to hit back with tariffs on American goods to punish US subsidies to aircraft manufacturer Boeing - a year after Washington slapped duties on EU goods over subsidies granted to Airbus by Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

US President Donald Trump has said Washington will "strike back harder" at any European tariffs.

Analysts said Britain is squeezed between applying its share of the tariffs in defence of Airbus and risking a setback in trade talks with the US, or delaying them and further corroding tense talks over a European trade deal.

