US-bound Delta flight returns to Sao Paulo airport after engine issue

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SAO PAULO, March 30 - A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta returned to the airport in Sao Paulo shortly after takeoff on Sunday night due to a mechanical issue with the aircraft's left engine, the airline said in a statement released on Monday.

The airplane, an Airbus A330-300 carrying 272 passengers and 14 crew members, landed safely and was met by airport rescue and firefighting teams, the company added.

Delta did not provide further details about the incident, but a report from local outlet G1, showing a passenger-made video from inside the jet, said the aircraft's left engine exploded seconds after takeoff.

G1 also said the incident caused delays for other flights out of the Sao Paulo International Airport, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment. REUTERS